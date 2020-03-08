SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: Another South Dakota School Stunned As UND Upsets USD

For the second straight night in the Summit League Tournament Quarterfinals, a South Dakota school was stunned in the men's quarterfinals.

24 hours after 2nd seeded South Dakota State fell 77-74 to Fort Wayne, the 3rd-seeded University of South Dakota was upended by North Dakota 74-71.

Unlike SDSU, the Coyotes seemed to have control in the second half. After breaking a 38-all tie at half, USD led would lead by as many as ten in the second half, and led 69-60 on a Tyler Peterson layup with five minutes to play.

That would be the Coyotes final basket of the night. USD suffered through it's second five minute scoring drought of the game. Their earlier one in the first half had helped UND build a 14 point lead. This second drought allowed the Fighting Hawks to come back, taking a 72-71 lead on a Marlon Stewart jumper with ten seconds left.

On USD's ensuing possession Peterson drove to the hoop and missed a runner. UND corralled the rebound and was fouled, sinking a pair of free throws to go up three with 2.8 seconds left. Triston Simpson had one last shot at the buzzer but was well off.

Stewart led all scorers with 21 points. Tyler Hagedorn led USD with 17 points.

This marks the second consecutive year that both South Dakota schools have failed to qualify for the Summit League Tournament semifinals. Both USD and SDSU could get invitations to the CIT or CBI.