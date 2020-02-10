Saints owner denies team had role in clergy sex abuse list

The owner of the New Orleans Saints says the NFL team played no role in determining which priests would be named in the list of “credibly accused” clergy published by the area’s Roman Catholic Church.

Gayle Benson issued a statement that also said she has never made payments to help the church pay legal settlements to victims of clergy abuse.

The statement marked Benson’s first remarks since The Associated Press reported last month about hundreds of confidential Saints emails that allegedly show team executives did behind-the-scenes public relations damage control amid the archdiocese’s clergy abuse crisis.

