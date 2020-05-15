Sanford Arts Program honors all employees with mural

Five artists within the Sanford Arts Program created a mural on the windows of the skywalk that goes from the parking ramp to the 3rd floor of the hospital. The program coordinator, Jessie Park, said the skywalk is only being used by employees right now because of the visitor restrictions. A couple of employees suggested the artists create something specifically for employees because of that.

Park said her program usually focuses on patients, so it's been nice to focus on the staff and do something for them. The artists represented all of Sanford's employees in the mural, including doctors, nurses, chefs, maintenance workers, and security. Then, they were able to add messages of encouragement or thanks. These messages were written by employees to their coworkers and from the public to the employees to recognize them.

"It gives them a couple of minutes to- as I've heard before- step off the rollercoaster and especially with this mural, what we absolutely focused on was the extreme amount of stress that the staff was going to be under regardless of what role they have in the hospital, they're going to be feeling the stress," Park said. "And so we wanted to do something that essentially said, we see you and we support you."

If you'd like to send an uplifting message to the employees at Sanford Health to possibly have it be added to the mural, email jessiepark@sanfordhealth.org.