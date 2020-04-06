Sanford, Good Samaritan Society requiring all caregivers to wear masks

Sanford Health and The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society are requiring caregivers and providers to wear surgical facemasks at all times while in clinic and care settings.

The organizations made the announcement Monday, saying they are intensifying infection control measures to protect patients, residents and health care staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new requirements apply to Sanford Health providers working in inpatient units, ambulatory clinics and procedural areas and all Good Samaritan Society caregivers who work in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, home health and hospice.

Providers caring for presumed or known positive COVID-19 patients will continue to wear N95 respirators or PAPRs.

Sanford officials say they currently have an adequate stock of surgical masks for caregivers, but are following conservation measures to ensure a long-term supply ahead of an expected increase in COVID-19 cases. They say providers can wear surgical masks for five days or five shifts if they are in good condition