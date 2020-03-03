Sanford Health announces $209 million in new projects in Sioux Falls area

Sanford Health has unveiled plans to invest over $200 million in new projects in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

The health care system announced $209.5 million worth of investments into a three-year plan of new projects beginning this year.

The projects include expanding with primary care clinics with Lewis Drug stores attached in eastern Sioux Falls and Harrisburg, additional beds to the Sanford Heart Hospital, and an investment in orthopedics with better access for patients with an orthopedic hospital on the main campus.

Sanford Health President Paul Hanson said the investment is needed because of the rapid growth in the Sioux Falls area.

The new projects include:

Sanford Heart Hospital: The hospital will add 26,058 square feet, including 16 additional patient rooms and supporting spaces. That begins this month and will be completed this year.

Sanford Harrisburg Clinic: Construction on the 16,000-square foot clinic begins this spring and should take about a year. The clinic will house family medicine, pediatrics and obstetrics, and include walk-in availability. The clinic, on the northwest corner of Cliff Avenue and Willow Street, will have a Lewis Drug attached.

Sanford 57th & Veterans Parkway Clinic: Construction on the 42,000-square foot clinic begins in fall 2020 and will be completed in 2021. The clinic, with a Lewis Drug attached, will be at the northeast corner of 57th Street and Veterans Parkway. The clinic will house family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, allergy, acute care and include 3-D mammography.

Sanford Van Demark Building expansion: The 33,000-square foot expansion will begin in fall 2020 and be completed in spring 2022. It will include 23 exam rooms, space for eight additional surgeons and 12 advanced practice providers.

Sanford Orthopedic Hospital: Construction on the 163,000-square foot building will begin in the summer of 2021 and open in 2023. It will include 12 operating rooms with space for four more, a Sanford Home Medical Equipment center and easy access to the orthopedic walk-in clinic.