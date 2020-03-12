Sanford Health announces new visitor policy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sanford Health has announced an important new visitor policy.

This is in an effort to protect patients and staff during the covid-19 pandemic.

Effective March 13th, only immediate family members will be allowed to visit patients at all Sanford hospitals and clinics and only one visitor per patient.

"As hard as that is, because certainly we want families to be together, we do want to keep our community safe and we want to keep eachother safe. We consider our patients and our residents our family. Once they enter our doors they are family, so we need to protect them," said Dr. Allison Suttle, Sanford's Chief Medical Officer.

Any Family member who is visiting will have to go through a screening before entering a Sanford facility.

The screening will be to check for respiratory illness symptoms and will be asked about recent travel.

"And we want to make sure that you don't have a fever, you don't have the cough and those kind of symptoms. And if you do, even though it could be not a big deal... we still don't want you in our facility because we don't know for sure."

The timeline for how long the new policy will be in effect is currently up in the air.

"I think we'll know a lot in two weeks. You know, we've put a lot and talked a lot about social distancing and if we all do that over these next two weeks and there aren't a whole lot of new cases, we know it's working."

Avera's Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Jawad Nazir, said there's a number of things to keep in mind and actively do for the time being.

"So, first thing I think is not to fear, you know, so much. But at the same time, understand the facts and understand this is a serious illness," said Dr. Nazir, "The most important thing to recognize is to consider steps to prevent it."

So, no matter who you are, what your age, gender or role in society is

"This is something everybody has to work together," Said Dr. Nazir, "I think to beat this everyone has to understand their role and responsibility."

Access into Sanford facilities will be limited to only a few, specific entrances.

They are working with families who have critical needs on a case-by-case basis.

