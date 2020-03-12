Sanford POWER, sports academies, wellness centers to close for two weeks

Sanford Health is closing its wellness centers, POWER strength and conditioning programs, sports academy workouts, team practices, and competitions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanford says the closures will begin Friday and will impact operations in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

“At a time when information on COVID-19 is fluid, we do know one of the best practices to slow the spread of the virus is social distancing, and we want to make sure we are doing our part to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “This decision is in the best interest of the athletes, coaches, and families who attend and support our academies as well as our fitness center members.”

The closures will also impact the following events.

March 21-22: Sioux Falls Cyclones Indoor Classic at the Sanford Fieldhouse

March 21-22: Big Sioux Challenge Volleyball Tournament at Sanford Pentagon

Sanford Health's physical therapy services at all locations will remain open.