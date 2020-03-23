Sanford Health launches independent COVID-19 testing

Sanford Health has launched an FDA approved COVID-19 test approved under the Emergency Use Authorization.

Sanford Health will provide the tests at clinics and medical centers which will then be processed at the Sanford Lab in Sioux Falls.

The testing capabilities will be able to process nearly 400 tests a day, according to Sanford.

“This was a tremendous effort on the part of our team to rapidly validate and launch our own internal testing,” said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health. “Our testing will deliver faster results, enabling us to provide responsive care and keep our patients and staff safe.”

Patients must meet the high-risk criteria and those tested should receive results within 24 to 48 hours.