Sanford Health now accepting homemade cloth mask donations

Sanford Health is now accepting homemade cloth masks in addition to N95 masks.

Sanford Health says they are now accepting the donations following a recent change in recommendations from the CDC.

“There is a true outpouring of generosity across our communities during these very difficult times,” said Stacy Wrightsman, executive director of community relations for Sanford Health. “We are so thankful for the help our communities are offering as Sanford’s staff works around the clock to offer the best care for all of our patients."

The donated masks will be given to Sanford and Good Samaritan Society employees who do not perform direct care to patients and residents. Patients such as new moms and visitors can also use the masks.

Acceptable cloth face masks must be made from: quilting cotton, t-shirts, denim, duck cloth, canvas or twill. The CDC has published step-by-step instructions to make a mask, you can find that here.

In Sioux Falls, donations can be made by contacting Nona Bixler, director of volunteer services, by calling 605-333-5273 or email her at Nona.Bixler@SanfordHealth.org

