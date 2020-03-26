Sanford Health restricting most visitors amid coronavirus outbreak

Another major regional health care provider is restricting visitors during the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning Friday, Sanford Health will not allow any visitors, with the following exceptions:

* For births, NICU, pediatrics: One pre-determined visitor allowed daily

* End of life: determined on a case-by-case basis

* End of life COVID-19 patient: One pre-determined visitor allowed daily. Visitor must follow protective measures including masking and self-quarantine for 14 days following visit.

Avera Health announced a similar policy earlier this week.