Sanford International golf tournament moving forward as planned

Organizers of the 2020 Sanford International Presented by Cambria golf tournament say they are moving ahead as scheduled despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanford issued a press release Friday, saying organizers are taking extra precautions with the coronavirus in mind.

The third annual tournament will take place September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

Some of the extra safety measures at this year's tournament include:

* Increased hand sanitizer dispensers, hand washing stations and dispersion of masks in key areas.

* Additional food safety protocols including eliminating self-serve buffets, increased pre-packaged options, and encouraging cashless transactions.

* Hospitality venues cleaned and sanitized regularly. Re-configuring seating to encourage social distancing measures.

* Shuttles sanitized after every drop off. Additional shuttles provided to accommodate sanitizing fulfillment.

Tickets to the Sanford International are on sale now. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376.