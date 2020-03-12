NAIA at Sanford Pentagon canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The NAIA Championships at Sanford Pentagon have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The NAIA announced on Thursday that effective immediately, all winter championship events, including those still underway are canceled.

In a release, the NAIA says the health and safety of their student-athletes and all of those involved with the championship events is their highest priority.

The NAIA will continue monitoring COVID-19 developments and will determine the best path forward for future events, including all spring 2020 championships.