Sanford Pentagon to host '23 & '24 state girls basketball tournament

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has awarded the 2023 South Dakota Girls “A” State Basketball Tournament and the 2024 South Dakota Girls “AA” State Basketball Tournament to the Sanford Pentagon.

The girls “A” tournament is scheduled for March 9-11, 2023, and the girls “AA” tournament is scheduled for March 7-9, 2024. The Sanford Pentagon will also host the girls “AA” tournament in 2021.

The Pentagon has hosted several high school and college basketball games since opening in 2013.

