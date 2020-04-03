Sanford deploys rapid response tests for COVID-19

A regional health care provider is now using a test for COVID-19 that can yield results within 90 minutes.

Sanford Health announced on Friday that it is deploying rapid tests in Sioux Falls and Fargo.

A Sanford spokesperson said these tests will be used for the highest priority patients, including those who are hospitalized, health care workers and elderly adults living in long-term care facilities.

The addition of rapid tests will increase Sanford’s testing abilities by 1,500 tests per week.

The announcement comes after Gov. Kristi Noem said earlier this week that South Dakota had received several rapid response tests from the Strategic National Stockpile.