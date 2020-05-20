Sanford to allow some visitors at hospitals, clinics

Sanford Health has announced plans to loosen its policy on visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, Sanford will allow one adult visitor with each patient at hospitals and clinics across the health system.

For hospitals, the one adult visitor per patient is welcome from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. All visitors will be screened according to current CDC guidelines, and are expected to wear a cloth or surgical mask at all times. Officials say this change in visitor policy does not apply to COVID-19 specific units.

Similarly, for clinic visits and outpatient appointments, one adult visitor is allowed with each patient. The visitor is expected to wear a surgical or cloth mask at all times.

“We’ve taken a strong stand against COVID-19 to keep our patients and employees safe during this pandemic,” said Allison Suttle, M.D., chief medical officer of Sanford Health. “Because we’ve done that, including masking employees in hospitals and clinics, we can now have each patient have a friend or family member by their side in their times of need.”

Sanford began prohibiting any visitors except under certain circumstances in late March due to COVID-19.