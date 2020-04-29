Sanford to begin COVID-19 antibody testing

Sanford Health has unveiled plans to begin a type of testing that would allow patients to know if they had previously been infected with COVID-19.

The health care provider announced Wednesday it plans to bring antibody testing to patients throughout Sanford's geographic reach.

Antibody testing is one way to determine who has previously been infected with a disease. According to Sanford, this will be particularly helpful with COVID-19 as a number of patients who are infected will never develop symptoms. Antibody testing can also lead to knowledge on whether people can be infected multiple times with COVID-19.

Sanford’s laboratory in Sioux Falls has equipment in place to process antibody tests. Internal processes and trial runs are being finalized before the antibody tests roll out across the health system in the coming weeks. Up to 1,200 tests could be completed each day.

Antibody tests determine previous infection through a blood test. Antibodies are produced by your immune system to attack a virus.

According to Sanford's press release, this type of testing is not for determining if someone is currently ill.

Sanford Health will announce additional details as the testing becomes available.