Scholar of the Week: AnnaMarie Medicine Horn

AnnaMarie Medicine Horn has liked going to a small high school like Andes Central.

"Everyone gets to know each other a little bit more and you get to grow up with friends," said Medicine Horn

AnnaMarie has been in volleyball, track, band, student council, and National Honor Society to name a few.

"She just stands out. She has a smile that lights up a room. She's kind of got a quiet presence about her but is always willing to lend a helping hand," said school counselor Jennifer Lhotak.

"High school is fun if you make it fun. It gets a little complicated with all work it does put on you, so it stresses you out a little bit more, but it will push you even harder to get better grades," said Medicine Horn.

Medicine Horn will attend South Dakota State next year to start her dream of becoming a veterinarian.

"I grew up on a farm so was pretty much around animals every day, and I just kind of grew up caring for animals and helping them," AnnaMarie said.

"Anna wants to be a vet, and she's known that for quite some time. Ever since I've known her she's wanted to be a vet," Lhotak said.

And she's got some hands on learning in that field as well.

"I was job shadowing a veterinarian and like I kind of fell in love on how they are doing things around the clinic and how they go on farm calls," said Medicine Horn.

"She's a hard worker. She'll seek the resources that she needs and she'll get the job done," said Lhotak.

