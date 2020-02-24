School districts awaiting decisions in Pierre

The South Dakota Legislative Session is scheduled to wrap up in the next few weeks, but the future of some bills remains uncertain and could change the education landscape. Among the legislation is House Bill 1235-which prohibits immunization requirements in schools.

Sioux Falls School District leaders oppose the bill and feel it could endanger students with vulnerable health by spreading infection more easily.

"We're very cognizant of somebody who has their own mindset of we want to make a choice for our child," said Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher. "As a society, we have to say what's safe for all of our kids. We think for the good of all the children that we serve that vaccinations certainly should be required for students."

Dr. Maher remains optimistic that there will be a beneficial decision regarding the education budget but says school leaders will continue to monitor the future of health and funding for K-12 education.

The school district's voice is expected to be heard Tuesday when the Director of Health Services speaks with legislators in Pierre regarding vaccinations, but a solution to the education budget will likely take longer.