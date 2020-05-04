School districts push to remain in contact with students amid distance learning

After classes were dismissed in mid-March, school districts had to scramble to put together distance learning packets and online classes. In that scramble some kids may have been lost.

Vermillion Public School Superintendent Damon Alvey says they surveyed their families early on to determine whether they had smart devices or internet capabilities at home. Alvey said not everyone replied to that survey, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Alvey says they lost contact with about two dozen students since the beginning of the coronavirus-sparked shutdown of school buildings.

"For the first week or two, that wasn't quite as urgent, because we've had some people that we've lost track of for short amount of time during the school year, people that move and come back," Alvey said. "But as this went into weeks three, four, five, it became much more of a concerted effort to find them."

Alvey says they sent teams out to see if they could make contact with those missing students.

Alvey says they hope many of those students return when classes start in the fall. He says they are planning remedial sessions to help all students get caught up.