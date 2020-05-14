School's continue to check-in with disengaged students

Distant learning is bringing many new challenges to educators, and one of those challenges can be keeping the students engaged and checking in on the one’s that aren’t.

Harrisburg North Middle School is home to around 830 students, and now that all of those kids are learning from home it’s become the school's responsibility to make sure they are still learning.

On the week of March 13th, when students walked out the doors at Harrisburg North Middle School, they never returned for the remainder of the school year.

The Coronavirus pandemic forced students to learn distantly.

Harrisburg North Middle School Principal Micah Fesler said, “I think the bottom line is understanding that we want to make sure that this not ideal, and every single one of us would rather have our kids in the building with us.”

With students not coming to class, the Harrisburg School District is assigning their teaching staff to 15-20 kids each to check in with weekly.

Fesler said, “Number one priority is to check-in with the students. If we can’t check-in with the students, we want to get in contact with the parents and we ask them what support they need. We focus if everybody is healthy and if everybody has the resources they need.”

Of the 832 students at Harrisburg North Middle School, Principal Micah Fesler says they’ve only had communications struggles with around five kids. Forcing the school to take extra measures to connect with them.

“I myself, and I know a couple of other administrators too, have driven by homes and knocked on the door.” Fesler continued, “Obviously maintaining the CDC guidelines, we back off just so we are able to talk with the student if we are not able to reach them by phone or email.”

Overall, Fesler agrees the situation is hard for everybody and applauds the work done by teachers, students and parents across the district.

"I can’t speak highly enough about the families that are doing just that, they are multitasking in ways that we never imagined that we need to and they are keeping their students motivated and engaged in the material,” said Fesler.