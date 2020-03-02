Schools prepare for the potential spread of coronavirus

With the continued spread of coronavirus across the globe, school districts in the area are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst in case the deadly virus makes its way into South Dakota.

For Brandon Valley School District Superintendent Jarod Larson, preparing for the spread of coronavirus is all about preventative measures.

"Practice good daily lifestyle habits," Larson said. "It's absolutely critical to make certain that our students are washing their hands on a regular basis, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, not touching their eyes, their nose, their mouth, and getting a good night's sleep."

A similar approach is being taken in the Sioux Falls School District, where parents and staff recently received a memo containing information about the virus.

"We have a pandemic plan that we have had in place, so we have had to look at that and modify it, as appropriate, to fit the coronavirus," Sioux Falls School District Health Service Supervisor Molly Satter said.

"There's also recent information that the CDC provided as guidelines for schools in how to address the potential threat."

Although there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, Larson says past experiences have helped shape the school's plan for battling a pandemic.

"The H1N1 and other viruses that have circulated through in the last couple decades have helped us become better prepared to manage a pandemic virus," Larson said.

Amid national concern, both Larson and Satter agree, it's best to stay calm.

"We absolutely take this seriously, we want to take all the proper precautions, but at the same time we don't want to start a panic," Satter said. "We're just trying to make sure all the proper precautions are in place to keep students healthy."

Parents are encouraged to contact their child's school if they have any questions about their school's plan.

The CDC also has listed information, symptoms, and preventative measures on its website.

