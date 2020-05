Avera and other community partners have set up a second screening location this week in Washington High School's parking lot.

It is part of the emergency management plan for Sioux Falls.

To find out if you qualify for COVID-19 screening call 1-877-At-Avera.

Screening at Washington High School will be Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Patients are asked to call ahead for directions at the screening location.