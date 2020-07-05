Search continues for man swept away by Missouri River

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies continue the search for a man presumed to have drowned Friday afternoon on the Missouri River south of the Oahe Dam.

The 37-year-old man jumped into the river to save his eight-year-old son who fell into the river from a moving boat at 2:51 p.m. Friday two miles northwest of Fort Pierre.

The child was saved while the father, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept away by the river's current.

Rescue crews still involved in the search say more information will be provided when it becomes available.