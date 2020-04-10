Sec. of Health declares Public Health Emergency in Minnehaha County

The South Dakota Secretary of Health is declaring a Public Health Emergency in Minnehaha County on Friday after 190 cases were connected to the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls and following the doubling of positive cases in the state in three days.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon defined a Public Health Emergency as an individualized directive about what a specific person is supposed to do to contain an infectious disease, like COVID-19. Governor Noem says the order helps the Department of Health work with the judicial branch to help with enforcement if the person is not being cooperative.

Secretary Malsam-Rysdon says they have had to issue one order already in Lyman County against one individual.

This is a developing story.