UPDATE, 10:30 a.m.: I-29 in Sioux Falls is now back open, according to the Highway Patrol.

__________

A semi jackknifed on I-29 Friday morning, slowing down traffic in Sioux Falls.

The Highway Patrol said the crash is on the southbound lane near the Madison Street exit.

There is no word yet on any injuries. Troopers say to find an alternate route until it is clear.