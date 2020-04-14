Sen. Mike Rounds will hold Tele-Townhall Tuesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19

Anyone will be able to call into the tele-townhall with Senator Mike Rounds Tuesday afternoon. Senator Rounds is hosting the phone call to discuss issues important to South Dakotans, specifically the federal response to COVID-19.

During the one hour phone call, he will be joined Dr. Jennifer McKay, who is the Medical Information Officer at Avera Health, and Dr. Mike Wilde, who is the Chief Medical Officer at Sanford Health.

All three of them will take live questions during the phone call. It begins at 3:30 PM Tuesday.

The number to call is 877-229-8493. The pin to get access to the phone call is 115923. You can also join online here.