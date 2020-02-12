Sen. Rounds announces nominee to U.S. Air Force Academy

Sen. Mike Rounds has announced his principal nominee to the United States Air Force Academy.

Corwyn "Ethan" Wipf has received a full acceptance to the Academy, Rounds announced Wednesday morning.

Ethan is a student at Rapid City Christian School. He is the son of Corwyn and Sarah Wipf of Rapid City.

“I’m proud to have nominated Ethan to the Air Force Academy as my principal nominee,” said Rounds. “He has always wanted to serve his country in the Air Force, and one of his teachers—a former Air Force Officer herself—encouraged him to apply to the Academy."

Each year, Sen. Rounds is able to nominate a select group of eligible students from South Dakota to attend our nation’s four service academies: The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy.