Senator Thune visits Avera, talks telehealth care

Avera Health hosted Senator John Thune on Monday, in the newly minted Helmsley Telehealth Education Center.

The conversation was about telehealth care, and Avera’s new “eCare” initiative, which came about because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program allows doctors to meet with patients over a video call, thus maximizing social distancing, and allowing for personal protection equipment to not be overused.

Senator Thune expressed his support for the Connect Act, which he is a co-sponsor of. The bill would keep in place expanded access to telehealth care after the pandemic ends. Current law places specific restrictions regarding coverage based on the physical location of the patient and the medical provider, and the type of services that are being provided.

While both representatives with Avera and Thune remain optimistic about the outlook of the pandemic moving forward, both parties stressed the need for the continued expansion of testing and common-sense personal hygiene measures, particularly with schools across the region intending to open up in the Fall.

“It's not (COVID-19) going away, at least not till we have a vaccine... but in the meantime, things have to open up again, and in order to open up, you got to have more testing, you start looking at colleges opening up schools opening up if there's anything that suggests a return to normalcy in America, it's 175 million going back to school this fall,” Thune said.

Avera officials stated their intentions to continue to expand the eCare services, while also beginning to slowly phase in-person services back in.