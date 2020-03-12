Senior care facilities limit visitors to protect residents from coronavirus

The Good Samaritan Society is restricting visitors in all of its locations. The president of the Good Samaritan Society, Randy Bury, said he is following the advice from his national organization to restrict visitors. Since the Good Samaritan Society has 270 facilities in 22 states across the United States, he said the number one priority is to keep residents safe, and that's why this measure is being taken.

Bury met with Vice President Mike Pence last week in a group of 10 people. There were about five people representing long-term care in the meeting. The Good Samaritan Society provides senior housing and services across America.

Bury said the Vice President really just wanted to meet and make sure everyone was on the same page. He went through an update and asked about everyone's concerns. Bury brought up the concern of having enough supplies especially if one of the locations has an outbreak of coronavirus. As of Wednesday, Bury said none of the Good Samaritan Society locations had an outbreak.

The number one thing that came out of that meeting was that Pence said they're all in the fight together and so he wanted to know what the federal government could do to help.