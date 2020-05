You may have noticed some familiar faces on billboards around Sioux Falls over the past few days.

The reason those faces are up around town is thanks to staff from the company 'Book Your Billboard'.

Students from New Tech, Washington, Lincoln, and Roosevelt were featured during the week and into the weekend.

Students from Sioux Falls Christian will get their moment in the spotlight Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 10th and Sneve.