Several activities offered by Siouxland Libraries for the summer

The Summer Reading Program for Siouxland Libraries begins Monday, June 1st. This year, staff is making the program mostly virtual. The program encourages kids and adults to read while giving them the opportunity to win prizes. It is geared towards four different age groups; kids who are in Kindergarten to 5th grade, teenagers, adults, and new this year is a preschool category. People can track their reading online here or they can download a PDF and track it that way. There are even projects librarians have designed to help keep kids busy that are part of the Summer Reading Program.

The bookmobile will also be making several stops throughout neighborhoods in Sioux Falls this summer at elementary schools or parks. For example, the vehicle will be at Hayward Elementary during the grab-n-go lunch time. This will help limit the amount of people at the branches once they open up. It also gives people the opportunity to check out books if they don't live near a library. Staff tries to take the bookmobile to areas that are far away from a physical location for that exact reason of encouraging people to utilize their resources more.