Several apartment units damaged in overnight Sioux Falls fire

Authorities say no one was hurt, but several apartment units were damaged in an early morning fire in Sioux Falls.

The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Marion Road just south of 57th Street.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the apartment when they arrived. They found fire in the walls and attic space above a third-floor apartment unit.

Firefighters evacuated the building, and set up a refuge area for people who had to leave the building.

Crews extinguished the blaze in about 45 minutes. They remained on the scene for two more hours to ventilate the structure and watch for hot spots.

No one was hurt. The fire was contained to a single apartment unit, but it ruptured a water line, causing "significant" damage to apartments on the first and second floors.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a bathroom exhaust fan.