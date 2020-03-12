Several types of birds returning to South Dakota during spring season

The owners of Wild Bird Connection in Sioux Falls talk about which types of birds will be coming back in the spring months to South Dakota. Phil and Linda Pudenz own the store on Minnesota Avenue.

They said the best way to attract the birds is to have food in your yard. It helps to have trees and bushes for a habitat for the birds, but it's not totally necessary to attract them. Water is another good thing to put out for them.

One bird that you will see right now is a robin. Nesting boxes and mealworms are good to put out to attract them. Orioles won't be in the area until about May 1st, but it's still good to have food out before then. Linda said to put out oranges and grape jelly because they will stay in the area wherever they find food.

Hummingbirds are expected to come back in the middle of April and stay through the fall. If you put bananas in a hummingbird feeder, it will attract fruit flies, which Phil says hummingbirds like.

Phil also said if you can't get to the store to get food for the birds, he will deliver bird food and even bird feeders to homes. People are encouraged to call the store at 605-331-6090.

The husband and wife plan to have an event on May 16th at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum for kids. It will include kites and bird watching.