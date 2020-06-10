Severe weather, strong winds down dozens of trees at Worthing Cemetery

Cleanup continues in several towns after this week's severe weather. Strong winds blow down dozens of trees near the Worthing Cemetery.



In Worthing, strong winds blew down several trees around the cemetery. Crews were in the process of removing 28 trees Wednesday afternoon.

A couple of those trees hit headstones and damaged some fencing. The removal will take a couple of days but there will still be work to do after that.

"If people can support them in some way and managing to get enough money to raise support to remove and clean up the rest of this, they would surely love that," says ATS Tree Service Tony Johnson.



Some of the trees that went down in the area date back to the 1800s.

