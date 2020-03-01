Sheriff's employees lose child

Two Pennington County Sheriff's Office employees lost their one-year-old son after he suffered a cardiac event at home.

Brett Casey and his wife Murphy are receiving support from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the surrounding community to help ease the financial burden of losing their son Christopher.

There will be a pizza/bake sale fundraiser March 2 beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the food runs out on the first floor of the Public Safety Building.

A 'GoFundMe' account has also been set up to help support the family.