VIDEO: Sheriff's office called to remove rattlesnake from washing machine

Courtesy Mellette County Sheriff's Office
Posted:

A sheriff's office in central South Dakota received an unusual request for assistance Wednesday evening.

Someone asked the Mellette County Sheriff's Office for hep removing a rattlesnake from a washing machine, according to the office's Facebook page.

"Never a dull moment in Mellette County," the post said.

Watch:

This evening the Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance to remove a Rattlesnake from a washing machine. Never a dull moment in Mellette County.

Posted by Mellette County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

 