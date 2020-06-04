VIDEO: Sheriff's office called to remove rattlesnake from washing machine

A sheriff's office in central South Dakota received an unusual request for assistance Wednesday evening.
Someone asked the Mellette County Sheriff's Office for hep removing a rattlesnake from a washing machine, according to the office's Facebook page.
"Never a dull moment in Mellette County," the post said.
Watch:
