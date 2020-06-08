Shopping event to raise money for EmBe Dress for Success Sioux Falls

The Dress for Success Sioux Falls Boutique will be open by appointment only for people to do some shopping and support the Dress for Success program. Appointments can be made Wednesday through Saturday between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. The appointments are for one-hour slots. You can donate $25 and fill your bag with as many items as you can fit. If you want to fill a second bag, it will cost $20. The boutique is located in Sioux Falls at 620 West 18th Street.

You can sign up for an appointment here. Some extra safety precautions have been added to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks will be required for shoppers and staff. The store capacity will be limited to ten shoppers per hour. Restrooms and dressing rooms will not be available. Staff will also sanitize between appointments.

The money raised at the event will help provide the free programs offered to clients through Dress for Success. Dress for Success in Sioux Falls aims to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools.

If you feel uncomfortable going to the boutique to shop for yourself, staff is offering another way to donate and still get some new items for your closet. You can fill out a questionnaire about your preferred style and staff will hand-select items for a bag for you. You can sign up for this option here.