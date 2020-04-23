Should pet owners be concerned about COVID-19?

Two cats in New York state are the first pets in the US to test positive for COVID-19. The felines are expected to make a full recovery. However, this new information has folks wondering should they be concerned about their pet?

As new information is becoming available about COVID-19 and pets, Veterinarian Dr. Angela Anderson with Heather Ridge Pet Hospital has been busy with calls from concerned pet owners.

”Probably my most common question I receive is ‘Can my pet get COVID?’ The answer used to be no, but obviously we’ve found that yes, they can,” said Dr. Anderson.

But she doesn’t want pet owners to worry.

”I think the level of concern would be low. Primarily because we haven’t had any pets that have shown significant disease,” said Dr. Anderson.

Heather Ridge Pet Hospital hasn't seen any positive cases. However, Dr Anderson says people should still follow CDC pet recommendations. That includes not letting pets interact with people or other pets outside your household.

If someone inside your home tests positive for COVID-19, “The pet may be able to pick up that virus. Cat’s are more likely to show symptoms, but generally so far those have been shown to be mild,” said Dr. Anderson.

Symptoms could include sneezing, coughing, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you test positive you should follow the same CDC guidelines around your pets that you would around people. Dr. Anderson says as more information becomes available things could change.

”Our next kind of question will be ‘Can pets give it to us?’ And that question we still don’t have answers for,” said Dr. Anderson.

If you think your pet has COVID-19 like symptoms, Dr. Anderson says to reach out to your local vet.

