'Singing for their Supper' special aims to help food banks amid COVID-19

Music artists across the country are lending their voice during a one-hour televised event to help local food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Singing for their Supper" event airs Saturday, April 18 on KDLT at 6 p.m.

Viewers will have the opportunity to donate while enjoying the musical talents of Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Scotty McCreery.

Gray Teleivision markets across the country are televising the event. Gray is the parent company of Dakota News Now.

How to donate to Feeding South Dakota

You can donate online here.

By mail:

Feeding South Dakota

4701 N Westport Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57107

While Feeding South Dakota is not publicly promoting food drives at this time, people can still bring non-perishable items to the distribution center Monday – Friday from 8am – 4:30pm. The organization asks that folks call ahead 605.335.0364 for special instructions to arrange “contactless” interactions.

