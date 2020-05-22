Sioux Area Metro bring back some services

Commuters in Sioux Falls will soon see some public transit services return that had been suspended due to COVID-19.

Beginning on Tuesday, Sioux Area Metro will resume a number of services that had been suspended or reduced.

Routes 1, 2, 5, 11, and 19 will resume operations and run each hour, officials announced Friday.

SAM is providing the following reduced services during the pandemic:

· All fixed routes will run hourly each weekday.

· Fixed routes will begin service at 5:45 a.m. each weekday.

· The last route departure time shall be at 6:45 p.m. (no evening service).

· Saturday service will operate pursuant to the normal schedule for both fixed routes and paratransit.

· A new time schedule shall be made available at www.siouxfalls.org/sam beginning at 12 noon on Sunday, May 24.

SAM is implementing several health protocols to help fight COVID-19, including extra cleaning and social distancing.