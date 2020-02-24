Sioux Center mom heading to Olympic trials

The summer Olympic Games in Tokyo may be months away yet but the athletes who will represent our nation this July and August are in the process right now, of being defined.

To wish her the best of luck, Sioux Center this week is sending off one of their own with a big celebration for the USA track and field marathon trials and, it wasn't easy.

Jen Van Otterloo’s days start early and like most other busy moms they run long, literally and figuratively.

Once her own girls are off to school, Jen's days are spent in Sioux Center's Kinsey Elementary School gym where she teaches P.E. and adaptive P.E.

It’s a job she sincerely loves.

“It's good for everyone to know how to be healthy and exercise and it's always been a passion of mine, to be moving,” says Jen.

When the final bell rings she's then off and running, most days, to pick up her own girls and get them where they need to go. Check-in with her husband and grab what downtime they can together before she's running again. Only this time, for herself.

Jen has been a runner her entire life.

“I’ve basically been running since I was little, always on the move.”

She loves it and she has a gift. If she wasn't crossing the finish line first, she was always near the front of the pack. She ran all the way through college and was a 9-time NAIA All-American in her field and once college was over, she still had the bug to compete.

“It just never left. I love to run but also love the competition, going out there, meeting people, seeing what I can do yet.”

Three beautiful little girls later, Jen is still on track to be among the best. At 33-years-old she's headed to the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials in Atlanta, Georgia.

Her goal, of course, is to wear the red-white-and-blue but Jen says she's looking at this realistically.

“I know I'm not going to the Olympics, the top three go and there are 512 runners in this race and I'm probably ranked right in the middle but women's distance running these days, hoping to learn, experience and absorb it. This is bucket list, awesome.”

Why so certain, you might ask? The level most Olympic athletes need to train to make the games just isn't something Jen knows she has time for. Not because it isn't important to her but because Olympic training - for the elite is a full-time job. Right now, she has two other full-time roles in front of her running career, which take up more of her time, and her heart.

“I work full time and I’m a mom of three, makes training extremely hard on my feet walking, running, then go home, take care of own family. I don't live the lifestyle of someone who's probably going to go to the Olympics, you need to run 30-40 more miles a week than I do time-wise, then rest, recover, but that's the part in life I chose and I’m ok with that, I wouldn't change where I’m at for that success.”

Always being on the run no matter the level, we all know it's not easy, on any family.

“Worth it. When she has the opportunity to go run on a big stage and use the talents she's been blessed with. Work, school, daycare, horse training, fits have a lot of support from family and friends,” says Jen’s husband Joel.

“My goal, give it what I have, show the girls' mama's fighting for her goal, make people at home proud,” says Jen.

Jen runs February 29 and we’ll continue to follow her story.

The couple's daughters, by the way, are excited they get to run across the finish line at the track before the actual race. They are pretty inspired by their mom. Jen, we all wish you the best of races!

