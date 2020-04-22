Sioux City police chief among 9 in department with COVID-19

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller is among nine people within the northwestern Iowa city's police department to test positive for COVID-19.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the department revealed on Tuesday the number of police staffers infected with the novel coronavirus.

The department first announced on April 9 that several police department employees had tested positive for the virus, but did not give details.

Besides the police chief, a news release from the department said infected staffers include a police captain, two lieutenants, a sergeant, an officer and three civilians. The release says most have had mild symptoms, and some have been cleared to return to work.

