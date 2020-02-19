Sioux Empire Community Theatre opens new show Thursday

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre will open the production called "Lend Me a Tenor" at the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Sioux Falls Thursday night. People will have the opportunity to see the show two different weekends.

The production is set in September of 1934. Saunders is a general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company. He is set to welcome the greatest tenor of his generation to appear for one night, but the singer arrives late, takes a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. Saunders gets his assistant, Max, to try on the singer's costume to try and fool the audience. But the singer then regains consciousness and gets ready to perform. The show follows the hilarious series of events that occur throughout the night.

The comedy show will be performed February 20th, 21st, 22nd, 27th, 28th, and 29th at 7:00 PM. There are matinee shows at 2:00 PM on February 22nd, 23rd, 29th and March 1st. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.