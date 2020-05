The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation has announced the selection of two high school scholarship recipients for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Cheyenne Miller and Patrick Wilde, both of Sioux Falls, will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Cheyenne, a graduate of Lincoln High School, will attend South Dakota State University to study architecture. Patrick, an O'Gorman graduate, will also attend SDSU to study construction management.