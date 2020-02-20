Sioux Falls City Council race picks up the pace

There's an important race on a local level that just took a turn.

Sioux Falls City Council has one seat up for grabs this spring.

What this race will look like has been up in the air, until Wednesday. Sioux Falls now has two confirmed candidates in the race.

Alex Jensen, a 32-year-old former republican lawmaker, announced his campaign last Fall.

"From a young age I've felt an obligation to give back to the community and this is one way I can give back," said Jensen.

In the four months of campaigning, Jensen has raised about $64,000.

Theresa Stehly, who is 61 and currently fills the city council seat, announced this week her intentions for a second term.

"I have been giving my heart and my soul to serving the people and I have heard from so many people that want me to continue in this leadership role," said Stehly.

Gunning for the same seat, the two candidates differ on their views.

Jensen said, "I would say budget integrity is everything. So, what I mean by that is I want to make certain that our budget is open to the public. We're trying to focus on jobs we're trying to focus on public safety jobs we're trying to focus on economic development, and I think I can bring a unique perspective behind that."

"We're gonna continue to talk about accountability and spending, transparency has been a huge topic that I've worked towards, municipal excellence as far as infrastructure. And I just think citizen representation is going to be at the top of the list," said Stehly.

With less than two months left until election day, candidates are working to reach as many voters as possible.

The regular election will be held on April 14th. If needed, the run-off election will be on May 5th. This election will have a majority rule. For a candidate to win a seat on the council, they'll need at least 50 percent of the vote.