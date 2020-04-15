Sioux Falls 9-1-1 Operators mark 40 year milestone, screens every call for COVID-19

Metro Communications employees are marking a milestone of forty years of service to citizens of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County.

Plans to celebrate are scaled back due to the pandemic, but that didn't stop Mayor TenHaken and the Minnehaha county commission to make a proclamation, celebrating these unsung heroes.

April Pontrelli is an advanced communications operator. She has spent six years taking 9-1-1 calls. She says COVID-19 screening is protocol whenever a call comes in. "Every call, not just medical every call we are screening. Yes, very important responder safety responder safety's very important to us," said Pontrelli.

Wesley Snyder knows it's important to take precautions at the center to protect the staff. "We've separated our staff into two different groups. One is always in the same room. The other is always in the other room so that if for some reason someone had coronavirus or was in contact with somebody that did that would limit the number of people at Metro that would have to be out to be tested," said Snyder.

When they take your emergency call, Metro Communications is the first point of contact. Wesley Snyder is a communications operator. He has learned to help, and then let it go.

"The job is learning how to not take calls home with you. It can be a very stressful time some of the calls are funny, some of them are amusing, some of them are pretty heart-wrenching," said Snyder.

The team supports each other. "Our co-workers are really good about helping out if it's you needing a break from your radio for a moment. There's always someone ready to step in and help you," said Pontrelli.

They also celebrate when a baby is born during a 9-1-1 call.

"We call it the stork club, you get honored on our back wall...and you get a little stork pin. I'm not a part of that club yet," said Pontrelli.

Snyder hasn't joined the stork club yet either. "Come close a couple of times but as long as the person is sent to the hospital by ambulance and has the baby there, that's where our call ends," said Snyder.

At the end of each call, it's all about making a difference. "And to stay behind the scenes and help a lot of people," said Snyder.

