Sioux Falls Area Humane Society creates curbside adoption

With social distancing being a primary focus right now, adopting a pet has taken a back seat for many potential owners.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is taking action to curb this by starting a curb-side adoption.

With over 150 animals waiting for a home and their doors currently closed to the public, the staff at the humane society went to the drawing board.

“We... talked about what we could do to be the safest to the public, to our staff, and for the animals. And this is kind of new, we just came up with a new policy. Different than anything we’ve done before. We hope the public will have patience with us because, you know, I think this is just new to everyone," said Kori Baade, the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Executive Director.

For those interested, you’ll have to do a few things ahead of time; first filling out an application, which you can start today.

“You have to be able to speak to a Humane Society staff person on the phone. What we’re going to do is take these applications and go through them, get them approved. And then we will be giving the people a call to make an appointment. So it’s pretty strict.”

You’ll have to have a specific animal in mind because there won’t be an opportunity to spend time with small animals like cats or puppies before adoption.

With limited appointments each day, it’ll be first come first serve.

“So they’re not going to be able to meet multiple animals in a day, just the one they’re completely interested in... We have to do that only because we want to limit people due to the rules of the city and in general just to keep everyone safe.”

"I think people are in need of animals. We just want to try and do our part but still remain very safe for people."

This adoption program officially starts on Wednesday. You can view adoptable animals on their website here: https://www.sfhumanesociety.com/