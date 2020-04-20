Sioux Falls Batman proving to be the hero kids need

Terry Mattke and his wife Ashton spoke with Dakota News Now in mid-March

This was to reflect on his time here as batman after announcing their family was moving to North Carolina.

But since the spread of covid-10, their plans have changed.

“We just had a lot of things fall through… and so it was really hard for us to transfer out there with not only with our job but also to obtain housing," said Terry.

“So, that was part of it but obviously the bigger reason of staying, you know, when we announced that we were leaving we had just a huge outpouring of love and support and emotion everybody saying 'please don't go.'”

Ashton said, “We've had more people excited that we're staying then than sad that were that we were leaving I made the choice really easy to stay."

They haven’t hesitated to get back to doing what they do best.

“We went got to see a very brave little boy battling leukemia, we brought Captain American Captain Marvel along with myself with Batman and cheered him up," said Terry.

Realizing the community was in need of a moral boost, Terry reached out to Mayor Paul Ten Haken over the weekend.

Terry said, "And said hey you know we're thinking about driving around and doing some meet and greets with the community social distancing style obviously the racing spirit stuff like that so we visited well over I think 50 families over the course of 48 hours, we need a morale boost right now.”

It might be helping boost batman's spirtis too.

Ashton said, “He's been itching to get the Batmobile out for quite some time is kind of a win-win he got the Batmobile out he got the cape and cowl on and still help out families and and the community at the same time."

Though their plans changed for the near future, they’ve made a major long-term decision that’ll be making a lot of families happy.

Ashton said, “We're actually we're buying another house we're excited we we felt like it's a sign that we have to stay… with his daughter still being in school and we'd like to stick around until she graduates and do a little bit more good here.”