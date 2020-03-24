Sioux Falls Board of Health hints at further action over coronavirus outbreak

The Sioux Falls Board of Health finished up a special session Tuesday afternoon discussing the possibility of having to take stronger mitigation efforts in Sioux Falls.

The meeting was just informational but hinted at what may be in the near future for businesses in the city.

No decisions or official recommendations were made Tuesday by the board of health, but the reality of potentially having to make some big decisions was at the forefront of the discussion.

The board has already passed two recommendations that were then adopted by the Sioux Falls City Council. Those include limiting the number of gathering in a city-owned facility to 50, which was then superseded by the recommendation to lower that number to 10.

At the meeting, Mayor Paul TenHaken said he will likely be recommending to the Sioux Falls City Council that stronger action must be taken.

This recommendation would be based upon data that he and his staff have carefully reviewed.

Mayor TenHaken also added that he intends to call another special session of the board of health Wednesday evening, but if he is to do that he will need to do it in the coming hours.

"You don't have to worry about you houses getting egged or any decision you make, the buck stops with me, I'm the first recommendation to the council for their either thumbs up or thumbs down for wherever we have to head," TenHaken said.

Tuesday's meeting was open up the public and some Sioux Falls residents voiced their concerns about potentially shutting down private businesses in the city.