Sioux Falls businesses hoping for best, preparing for worst

Some folks continue to practice social distancing by staying at home. Tonight we're taking a look at how that's affecting local businesses that rely on foot traffic.

Hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst. That's how many Sioux Falls restaurants and breweries are feeling.

Although food is a big part of the restaurant industry, the atmosphere is also important.

"We rely so much on our dining room to be a place where people can come and gather and share food and share experiences together,” said Barry Putzke, Co-owner of Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen.

However, as people practice social distancing restaurants are starting to look a lot more empty as they see a drop in customers.

"It takes away a large portion of our projected sales or our opportunity to make any sort of money and pay our employees,” said Putzke.

Many restaurants like Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen are staying open until they are told by the state or federal government to close. However, they are taking precautions to ensure the safety and health of their customers and employees.

At Severance Brewing, “It's been a lot of educating ourselves on exactly what we can do to help prevent it. We've stepped up our sanitation even more, disinfecting door knobs, tables, chairs, everything like that every couple hours trying to make people feel as comfortable and as welcome as we can,” said Mark Stavenger, Owner of Severance Brewing.

As business continues to dwindle, many restaurant owners are weighing their options, such as focusing on more pick-up and deliveries.

"We're hoping we don’t have to make drastic changes, but we are prepared to go to off sale crowlers only where people can come in and get their beer to go,” said Stavenger.

At Parker's Bistro, "Business in the last three or four days is down about 50 percent. We've moved to a very aggressive “to go” menu. That's where we're heading and we're also contemplating how we can do deliveries as things progress,” said Stacy Newcomb, Owner of Parker's Bistro.

Restaurants say the worst case scenario is having to close completely, which they hope won't have to happen.

"Long term it could be very detrimental, especially being a new business and only being open seven months, but I'm trying not to think about the worst case scenario and hopefully everything bounces back in the next couple months,” said Stavenger.

